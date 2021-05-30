Pararescue personnel with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing rescued a pilot and passenger from an aircraft crash near Mount Hawkins in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, May 31, 2021. The rescue was coordinated by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, and was a combined effort between one of the 210th Rescue Squadron’s HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, an HC-130J Combat King II of the 211th Rescue Squadron, and 212th Rescue Squadron pararescue personnel aboard each aircraft. The National Park Service also collaborated with the AK RCC in a coordinated effort to rescue the stranded personnel. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799503
|VIRIN:
|210529-Z-A3507-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108375763
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Air National Guard rescues two men after airplane crash on Mount Hawkins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Air National Guard rescues two men after airplane crash on Mount Hawkins
LEAVE A COMMENT