AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799501" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Arizona National Guard Soldiers help receive, organize, prepare, and load pallets of produce for distribution to Arizona residents at a produce distribution warehouse in Nogales, Ariz., June 1, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)