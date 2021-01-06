Arizona National Guard Soldiers help receive, organize, prepare, and load pallets of produce for distribution to Arizona residents at a produce distribution warehouse in Nogales, Ariz., June 1, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799501
|VIRIN:
|210601-A-UN281-445
|PIN:
|33
|Filename:
|DOD_108375746
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|NOGALES, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
