Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOGALES, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers help receive, organize, prepare, and load pallets of produce for distribution to Arizona residents at a produce distribution warehouse in Nogales, Ariz., June 1, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799501
    VIRIN: 210601-A-UN281-445
    PIN: 33
    Filename: DOD_108375746
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: NOGALES, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG supports Nogales food bank warehouse operations, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT