Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oise-Aisne 103rd Anniversary Commemoration of Belleau Wood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.30.2021

    Video by Cpl. Robin Lewis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa senior leadership, French and German military senior leaders, American Battle Monuments Commission members, and other guests participated in the Memorial Day ceremony at Oise-Aisne American Cemetery near Seringes-et-Nesles, France, May 30, 2021. The ceremony was held Memorial Day weekend in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. This was the first time since the battle over a century ago that U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, French, and German service members were all present for the ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robin Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 02:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799498
    VIRIN: 210601-M-FX541-1002
    Filename: DOD_108375656
    Length: 00:23:03
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oise-Aisne 103rd Anniversary Commemoration of Belleau Wood, by Cpl Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Belleau Wood
    MARFOREUR/AF
    Oise-Aisne
    Oise-Aisne American Cemetery and Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT