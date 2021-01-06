Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 17:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 799494
    Filename: DOD_108375612
    Length: 00:43:49
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tulsa
    President Biden
    Tulsa Race Massacre

