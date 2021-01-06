President Biden delivers remarks to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 17:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|799494
|Filename:
|DOD_108375612
|Length:
|00:43:49
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks to Commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT