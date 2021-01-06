NSWC Port Hueneme - Mission Package Support Facility Virtual Tour

Welcome to the Mission Package Support Facility (MPSF) in Building 1392 on the campus of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in Port Hueneme, California. The MPSF assists with the Navy’s up and coming Littoral Combat Ship Mission Module Program.
MPSF staff is responsible for maintaining and repairing Mission Module systems and equipment in accordance with Navy planned maintenance systems and repair manuals. Staff members perform that maintenance aboard ships or ashore. The team also loads and unloads the Mission Module systems and equipment into the Mission Package Support Facility in accordance with the In-Service Engineering Agents’ and Technical Design Agents’ installation and removal procedures. The team works with ISEAs and TDAs from other warfare centers like Dahlgren, Panama City, Carderock and Picatinny for technical information and reach-back as needed.
Under the Fleet Introduction and Sustainment Program Office, the MPSF team today consists of personnel in Port Hueneme and the Mission Module Readiness Centers in San Diego, California; Mayport, Florida; Singapore and Bahrain.
