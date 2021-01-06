Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Port Hueneme - Mission Package Support Facility Virtual Tour

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Marco Hinahon 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Welcome to the Mission Package Support Facility (MPSF) in Building 1392 on the campus of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division in Port Hueneme, California. The MPSF assists with the Navy’s up and coming Littoral Combat Ship Mission Module Program.

    MPSF staff is responsible for maintaining and repairing Mission Module systems and equipment in accordance with Navy planned maintenance systems and repair manuals. Staff members perform that maintenance aboard ships or ashore. The team also loads and unloads the Mission Module systems and equipment into the Mission Package Support Facility in accordance with the In-Service Engineering Agents’ and Technical Design Agents’ installation and removal procedures. The team works with ISEAs and TDAs from other warfare centers like Dahlgren, Panama City, Carderock and Picatinny for technical information and reach-back as needed.

    Under the Fleet Introduction and Sustainment Program Office, the MPSF team today consists of personnel in Port Hueneme and the Mission Module Readiness Centers in San Diego, California; Mayport, Florida; Singapore and Bahrain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799486
    VIRIN: 210407-N-OX250-001
    Filename: DOD_108375434
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Port Hueneme - Mission Package Support Facility Virtual Tour, by Marco Hinahon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mpsf gun mission module container readiness

