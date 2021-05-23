Alabama National Guard Pilot Valdeta Mehanja returned to her birth country, Albania during DEFENDER Europe 21.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799475
|VIRIN:
|210523-A-OK577-336
|Filename:
|DOD_108375153
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Valdeta Mehanja B-roll Package, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT