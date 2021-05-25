Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Notional Scenario: Intermediate Force Capabilities in a Megacity

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Gordon Todd 

    Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office

    IFCs enable the Joint Force to successfully compete across the competition continuum by providing active and proportional measures between presence and lethal effects. This notional ground-based armed conflict scenario video demonstrates the multidomain utility of IFCs by highlighting the employment of directed energy, sound and light, and other select capabilities in a megacity.

    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    Non-Lethal Weapons
    Intermediate Force Capabilities

