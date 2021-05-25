IFCs enable the Joint Force to successfully compete across the competition continuum by providing active and proportional measures between presence and lethal effects. This notional ground-based armed conflict scenario video demonstrates the multidomain utility of IFCs by highlighting the employment of directed energy, sound and light, and other select capabilities in a megacity.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799464
|VIRIN:
|210601-D-QA457-001
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108375047
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Notional Scenario: Intermediate Force Capabilities in a Megacity, by Gordon Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
