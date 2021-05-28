SFC Renee Seymore is a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Medic Master Gunner course. She discusses the course and her experience.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799462
|VIRIN:
|210528-O-SP086-535
|Filename:
|DOD_108375008
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Medic Master Gunnner Course Honor Grad, SFC Renee Seymore, by Ronald Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT