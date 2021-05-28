Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic Master Gunnner Course Honor Grad, SFC Renee Seymore

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Ronald Harris 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    SFC Renee Seymore is a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Medic Master Gunner course. She discusses the course and her experience.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 13:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799462
    VIRIN: 210528-O-SP086-535
    Filename: DOD_108375008
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Medic Master Gunnner Course Honor Grad, SFC Renee Seymore, by Ronald Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Graduate
    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command - Atlantic
    Troop Command Fort Belvoir
    SFC Renee Seymore
    Medic Master Gunner Course

