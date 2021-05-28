Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 28, 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 27 at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only bootcamp. The reviewing officer was Rear Adm. Gene Price, commander, Office of Naval Intelligence. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799461
    VIRIN: 210528-N-BM202-797
    Filename: DOD_108375007
    Length: 00:25:18
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 28, 2021, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    graduation

