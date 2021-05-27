Last Female Marine WSO

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the Navy closes a chapter in their naval flight officer story, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brenda McCarthy is the last female Marine to receive her wings at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., May 27, 2021. This Winging Ceremony marks the official completion of the training required to become a weapon systems officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Corporal Soline Skrzypczak)