    Last Female Marine WSO

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    As the Navy closes a chapter in their naval flight officer story, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brenda McCarthy is the last female Marine to receive her wings at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., May 27, 2021. This Winging Ceremony marks the official completion of the training required to become a weapon systems officer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Corporal Soline Skrzypczak)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 14:10
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    USMC
    Wings
    Navy
    History
    Women
