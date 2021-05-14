Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 14, 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 26 at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only bootcamp. The reviewing officer was Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander, Naval Service Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799448
    VIRIN: 210514-N-PL946-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108374793
    Length: 00:25:16
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 14, 2021, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    recruit
    Navy
    training

