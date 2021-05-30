Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine ANG KC-135 departs Glasgow/Prestwick

    PRESTWICK, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Maine Air National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing taking off from the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021, for a local refueling mission. The Air National Guard refueling aircraft is in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799446
    VIRIN: 210530-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_108374726
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PRESTWICK, SCT, GB

    Maine ANG
    #PartnershipsMatter
    #WeAreNato
    #FormidableShield
    #AtSeaDemo
    12st ARW

