B-roll video shows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Maine Air National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing taking off from the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021, for a local refueling mission. The Air National Guard refueling aircraft is in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799446
|VIRIN:
|210530-Z-KZ880-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108374726
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PRESTWICK, SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Maine ANG KC-135 departs Glasgow/Prestwick, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
