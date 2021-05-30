Maine ANG KC-135 departs Glasgow/Prestwick

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows a U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Maine Air National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing taking off from the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021, for a local refueling mission. The Air National Guard refueling aircraft is in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.