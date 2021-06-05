video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and federal and non-federal partners will resume construction of oyster reefs by early April in the Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary in Talbot County, ushering in the final stage of initial oyster restoration for the sanctuary. For more information on oyster restoration in Maryland, including plans and environmental assessments for the program, high-resolution pictures and Q&As, visit our website at https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/Oyster-Restoration/.