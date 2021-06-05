Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OXFORD, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Christopher Fincham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and federal and non-federal partners will resume construction of oyster reefs by early April in the Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary in Talbot County, ushering in the final stage of initial oyster restoration for the sanctuary. For more information on oyster restoration in Maryland, including plans and environmental assessments for the program, high-resolution pictures and Q&As, visit our website at https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/Oyster-Restoration/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799438
    VIRIN: 210506-A-KB984-1015
    Filename: DOD_108374607
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: OXFORD, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tred Avon River Oyster Sanctuary, by Christopher Fincham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Oysters
    Chesapeake Bay
    Baltimore District
    Oyster Restoration
    COE Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT