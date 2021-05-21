Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TMO Travel Update 2021

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    TMO travel update from 319 Logistics Readiness Squadron Passenger Travel Technician, Senior Airman Devin Murphy. SrA Murphy briefs about various aspects of PCS season including traveling in the Covid-19 environment, and PCSing with pets. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Jack LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 11:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799436
    VIRIN: 210521-F-VY761-849
    Filename: DOD_108374583
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, TMO Travel Update 2021, by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moving
    PCS
    Travel
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    TMO
    GFAFB
    319 RW
    COVID-19

