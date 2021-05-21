TMO travel update from 319 Logistics Readiness Squadron Passenger Travel Technician, Senior Airman Devin Murphy. SrA Murphy briefs about various aspects of PCS season including traveling in the Covid-19 environment, and PCSing with pets. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 11:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|799436
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-VY761-849
|Filename:
|DOD_108374583
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TMO Travel Update 2021, by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
