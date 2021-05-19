Lowell Creek Directors Report

The USACE, Alaska District prepared an integrated feasibility report and environmental assessment for proposed improvements to the Lowell Creek flood diversion project in Seward, Alaska. The study identified a feasible solution that provides safe, reliable and efficient flood diversion from Lowell Creek.
The selected plan looks to construct a new Flood Diversion System, which would include a new 18ft diameter tunnel and diversion dam upstream from the existing tunnel, refurbishing the existing tunnel, extending the outfall 150ft to take flow and debris over the road, and protecting the tunnel inlet
from landslide with a canopy.
Congress would have to include the plan in an
appropriations bill to fund its construction.
