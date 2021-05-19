Lowell Creek Directors Report

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USACE, Alaska District prepared an integrated feasibility report and environmental assessment for proposed improvements to the Lowell Creek flood diversion project in Seward, Alaska. The study identified a feasible solution that provides safe, reliable and efficient flood diversion from Lowell Creek.



The selected plan looks to construct a new Flood Diversion System, which would include a new 18ft diameter tunnel and diversion dam upstream from the existing tunnel, refurbishing the existing tunnel, extending the outfall 150ft to take flow and debris over the road, and protecting the tunnel inlet

from landslide with a canopy.



Congress would have to include the plan in an

appropriations bill to fund its construction.