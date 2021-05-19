Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lowell Creek Directors Report

    SEWARD, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The USACE, Alaska District prepared an integrated feasibility report and environmental assessment for proposed improvements to the Lowell Creek flood diversion project in Seward, Alaska. The study identified a feasible solution that provides safe, reliable and efficient flood diversion from Lowell Creek.

    The selected plan looks to construct a new Flood Diversion System, which would include a new 18ft diameter tunnel and diversion dam upstream from the existing tunnel, refurbishing the existing tunnel, extending the outfall 150ft to take flow and debris over the road, and protecting the tunnel inlet
    from landslide with a canopy.

    Congress would have to include the plan in an
    appropriations bill to fund its construction.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 09:06
    Location: SEWARD, AK, US 

    This work, Lowell Creek Directors Report, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USACE
    Lowell Creek Civil Works

