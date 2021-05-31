Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWEDEN

    05.31.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Weapons and Ammunitions flights of the 52nd Maintenance Group build and load chaff and flair for F-16 Fighting Falcons, in preparation for the Arctic Challenge Exercise at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, on 31 May, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799392
    VIRIN: 210531-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108374242
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: SE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Weapons loading B-roll, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Arctic
    Sweden
    Exercise
    ACE21

