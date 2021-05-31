Weapons loading B-roll

Members of the Weapons and Ammunitions flights of the 52nd Maintenance Group build and load chaff and flair for F-16 Fighting Falcons, in preparation for the Arctic Challenge Exercise at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, on 31 May, 2021.
|05.31.2021
|06.01.2021 07:57
|B-Roll
|799392
|210531-F-BN774-1001
|DOD_108374242
|00:03:14
|SE
|0
|0
