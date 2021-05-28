USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) SM-2 and SM-3 Missile Shoot B-Roll
(US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 07:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799389
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-CJ510-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108374136
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) SM-2 and SM-3 Missile Shoot B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT