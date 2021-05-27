Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Nations Memorial Day Ceremony 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    05.27.2021

    Video by Pfc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Daegu

    In honor of the many military members who sacrificed their lives in service to their country United States Navy sailors from U.S. Navy Korea participated in a Memorial Day ceremony with their Republic of Korea counterparts at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in Busan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 00:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 799369
    VIRIN: 210527-A-MS182-001
    Filename: DOD_108373884
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BUSAN, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Memorial Day Ceremony 2021, by PFC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South Korea

    United Nations

    Memorial Day

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    USFK
    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy Korea
    U.N. Memorial Cemetery Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT