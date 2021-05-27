In honor of the many military members who sacrificed their lives in service to their country United States Navy sailors from U.S. Navy Korea participated in a Memorial Day ceremony with their Republic of Korea counterparts at the U.N. Memorial Cemetery in Busan.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 00:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|799369
|VIRIN:
|210527-A-MS182-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108373884
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BUSAN, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United Nations Memorial Day Ceremony 2021, by PFC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT