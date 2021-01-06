U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron power production shop explain the proper setup and use of a backup generator on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2021. Backup generators are a great tool for Guam residents to possess for typhoon season. During the months of May to November, Guam residents prepare for typhoons, even though typhoons may form at any time in the Marianas region. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2021 01:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|799368
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-F3708-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108373883
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Generator PSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
