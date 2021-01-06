Generator PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799368" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron power production shop explain the proper setup and use of a backup generator on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2021. Backup generators are a great tool for Guam residents to possess for typhoon season. During the months of May to November, Guam residents prepare for typhoons, even though typhoons may form at any time in the Marianas region. (Courtesy video)