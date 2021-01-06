Generator PSA

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.01.2021

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron power production shop explain the proper setup and use of a backup generator on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2021. Backup generators are a great tool for Guam residents to possess for typhoon season. During the months of May to November, Guam residents prepare for typhoons, even though typhoons may form at any time in the Marianas region. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 01:07
    Category: PSA
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Guam
    Typhoon
    Andersen Air Force Base

