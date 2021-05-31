ALBANY, Ore. – Remembering the sacrifices made by Oregonians in their service to the United States, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, reflected on the significance of Memorial Day as the Keynote speaker at the Linn County Veterans Memorial, Albany, Oregon on May 31, 2021.
During his remarks, Stencel encouraged those attending “to honor our service men and women who have given their lives for our country.”
“By passing on your appreciation and gratitude to their families for the freedom their sacrificed has brought; to honor them by living your dreams, by participating in our county’s political process and exercising your own freedoms to the fullest,” he said.
This work, Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
