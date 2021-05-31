Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    ALBANY, Ore. – Remembering the sacrifices made by Oregonians in their service to the United States, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, reflected on the significance of Memorial Day as the Keynote speaker at the Linn County Veterans Memorial, Albany, Oregon on May 31, 2021.

    During his remarks, Stencel encouraged those attending “to honor our service men and women who have given their lives for our country.”

    “By passing on your appreciation and gratitude to their families for the freedom their sacrificed has brought; to honor them by living your dreams, by participating in our county’s political process and exercising your own freedoms to the fullest,” he said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 21:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799365
    VIRIN: 210531-Z-CH590-0099
    Filename: DOD_108373750
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: ALBANY, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Adjutant General remembers the sacrifices and legacy of Oregon Veterans, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Linn County Memorial Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT