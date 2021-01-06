U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vijayata Puris, and Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency Management office, delivers a message on typhoon preparedness at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2021. During the months of May to November, Guam residents prepare for typhoons, even though typhoons may form at any time in the Marianas region. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 20:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|799363
|VIRIN:
|210601-F-F3708-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108373698
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Typhoon Preparedness, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT