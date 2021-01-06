video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vijayata Puris, and Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency Management office, delivers a message on typhoon preparedness at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2021. During the months of May to November, Guam residents prepare for typhoons, even though typhoons may form at any time in the Marianas region. (Courtesy video)