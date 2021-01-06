Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Preparedness

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vijayata Puris, and Airmen assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, Emergency Management office, delivers a message on typhoon preparedness at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 1, 2021. During the months of May to November, Guam residents prepare for typhoons, even though typhoons may form at any time in the Marianas region. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 20:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799363
    VIRIN: 210601-F-F3708-1001
    Filename: DOD_108373698
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Preparedness, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Typhoon
    Andersen Air Force Base

