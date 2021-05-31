U.S. Army and Republic of North Macedonia Distinguished Visitors Attend Live-Fire Demonstration

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl, deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs, and U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of North Macedonia Kate Byrnes talk about the Decisive Strike 21 exercise May 31, 2021 in Krivolak Training area, North Macedonia. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Alexander)
|05.31.2021
|05.31.2021 17:01
|Video Productions
|799355
|210531-Z-CT853-1002
|DOD_108373603
|00:01:34
|MK
|2
|2
