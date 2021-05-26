Coast Guard Base Portsmouth welcomes new commanding officer PART 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. John Dewey relieved Capt. Michael Roschel as commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in a change of command ceremony at Base Portsmouth on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that was presided over by the Director of Operational Logistics Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis.

U.S. Coast Guard video by ITC Aber Gavino