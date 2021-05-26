Coast Guard Base Portsmouth welcomes new commanding officer PART 3

Capt. John Dewey relieved Capt. Michael Roschel as commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in a change of command ceremony at Base Portsmouth on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that was presided over by the Director of Operational Logistics Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis.
