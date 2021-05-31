President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., May 31, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 13:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|799345
|Filename:
|DOD_108373400
|Length:
|01:17:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President, Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs Chairman Lay Wreath During Memorial Day Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
