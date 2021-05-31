Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President, Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs Chairman Lay Wreath During Memorial Day Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Memorial Day ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., May 31, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 13:07
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:17:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President, Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs Chairman Lay Wreath During Memorial Day Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

