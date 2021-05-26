Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Mueller, an Army Recruiter with the Columbus Recruiting Battalion in Whitehall, Ohio, discusses what Memorial Day means to him and what he and his friends do to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Trenton Fouche)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2021 12:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799339
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-XJ169-188
|Filename:
|DOD_108373375
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Recruiter Discuses What Memorial Day Means to Him, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
