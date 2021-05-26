Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Recruiter Discuses What Memorial Day Means to Him

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Mueller, an Army Recruiter with the Columbus Recruiting Battalion in Whitehall, Ohio, discusses what Memorial Day means to him and what he and his friends do to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Trenton Fouche)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 12:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 799339
    VIRIN: 210526-A-XJ169-188
    Filename: DOD_108373375
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Recruiter Discuses What Memorial Day Means to Him, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Army Recruiting
    Ohio
    What's Your Warrior
    The Calling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT