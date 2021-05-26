U.S. Army Recruiter Discuses What Memorial Day Means to Him

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Mueller, an Army Recruiter with the Columbus Recruiting Battalion in Whitehall, Ohio, discusses what Memorial Day means to him and what he and his friends do to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Trenton Fouche)