Spanish maritime forces perform gunnery exercise during Steadfast Defender 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799338" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

Footage includes Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez performing a firing exercise off the coast of Portugal.

SNMG2 is a core part of the maritime component of the NATO Response Force (NRF). SNMG2 flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez is now participating in NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 together with HMCS Halifax (Royal Canadian Navy), HDMS Absalon (Royal Danish Navy), NRP Alvares Cabral (Portuguese Navy), FS Normandie (French Navy) and ITS Andrea Doria (Italian Navy).

Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.







Shot-list:

00:00:00:00

VARIOUS SHOTS STANDING NATO MARITIME GROUP TWO (SNMG2) FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ GUNNERY OFFICER LOADING FORE GUN MOUNT “MK-45” WITH AMMUNITION PRIOR TO GUNNERY EXERCISE

00:00:33:21

VARIOUS SHOTS SNMG2 FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ GUNNERY PERSONNEL LAUNCHING A FLOATING TARGET (“TOMATO KILLER”) PRIOR TO THE GUNNERY EXERCISE

00:00:50:11

MIDDLE SHOT SNMG2 FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ OPERATOR INTRODUCING PARAMETERS PRIOR TO OPENING FIRE

00:01:16:09

WIDE SHOT NATO AND BRAVO FLAGS ON SNMG2 FLAGSHIP ESPS MENDEZ NUNEZ. (BRAVO FLAG MEANS “WEAPONS PRACTICE. FIRING HAS COMMENCED.”)

00:01:25:04

WIDE SHOT MK-45 5-INCH FORE GUN MOUNT TURNING TO THE TARGET

00:01:36:05

MIDDLE SHOT OPERATOR INTRODUCING PARAMETERS PRIOR TO OPENING FIRE

00:01:49:05

WIDE SHOT MK-455-INCH FORE GUN MOUNT OPENING FIRE

00:01:58:11

CLOSE UP OPERATOR SCREEN SHOWING THE FIRE

00:02:10:27

WIDE SHOT MK-45 5-INCH FORE GUN MOUNT RETURNING TO STANDBY POSITION AFTER GUNNERY EXERCISE

00:02:21:21

# ENDS