NATO forces integrate during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

NATO forces deployed to Romania as part of Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 began their field integration training, collaborating in a series of drills designed to help them share tactics and experience. Troops from Italy, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States conducted dry and live-fire exercises, including urban operations exercises intended to improve their close-quarters battle skills. The Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) is a spearhead force of rapidly-deployable troops and is led by Turkey this year. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website. NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining. Footage includes various shots of soldiers from the nations taking part in drills and exercises. Interviews with soldiers from Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – TURKISH TROOPS PARTICIPATING IN LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE 2. (00:30) SLOW MO – TURKISH SNIPER CONCLUDING LIVE-FIRE 3. (00:37) VARIOUS SLOW MO – SPANISH SNIPERS CONDUCTING LIVE-FIRE DRILL 4. (00:45) MEDIUM SHOT – ITALIAN TROOPS EXITING INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE 5. (00:49) WIDE SHOT – ITALIAN ARMOURED VEHICLES MOVING THROUGH TRAINING AREA 6. (00:52) WIDE SHOT – US ABRAMS TANK MOVING THROUGH TRAINING AREA 7. (00:55) VARIOUS SLOW MO – ITALIAN SNIPER EJECTING SPENT ROUND 8. (01:02) VARIOUS SHOTS - ROMANIAN PUMA HELICOPTERS FLYING ABOVE TRAINING GROUND 9. (01:20) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES (SOF) RAPPELLING FROM ROMANIAN PUMA HELICOPTERS 10. (01:34) VARIOUS SHOTS - ROMANIAN SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES CONDUCT SIMULATED RAID 11. (01:53) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS ON PATROL 12. (02:05) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN SOLDIERS CONDUCTING REACT TO CONTACT DRILL 13. (02:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLES TRAVERSING TRAINING GROUND AND CONDUCTING LIVE-FIRE DRILL 14. (03:36) VARIOUS SHOTS – TROOPS FROM ITALY, ROMANIA AND SPAIN CONDUCTING TRAINING ON FIGHTING IN BUILT-UP AREAS 15. (04:53) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS – TROOPS FROM ITALY, ROMANIA AND SPAIN CONDUCTING TRAINING ON FIGHTING IN BUILT-UP AREAS 16. (05:09) SOUNDBITE (ROMANIAN) – SECOND LIEUTENANT NEAGU ALEXANDRU, ROMANIAN ARMY “As a Romanian soldier, being a part of NATO and participating in this international exercise, I have the opportunity to train and to fight with others. We can learn about common procedures. We try to train together, to share information about tactics and procedures that we use in different situations. In fact, we all are so different and we have so many similarities because we are training to protect what we believe.” 17. (05:56) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – FIRST LIEUTENANT KATIE TENEFRANCIA, 1ST CAVALRY DIVISION, US ARMY “Having all these nations here, it really shows how strong the NATO Alliance is. How we can all come from different backgrounds, we can rapidly get here and then within a matter of days, we’re operating as one unit. 18. (06:07) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – FIRST LIEUTENANT KATIE TENEFRANCIA, 1ST CAVALRY DIVISION, US ARMY “These kinds of experiences are awesome for all leaders, really. You learn how to understand the capabilities of different assets that we have. All these European partners have different capabilities than we do, different vehicles, different weapons systems. So you learn how you can utilise those as a leader.” 19. (06:23) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – MAJOR RICHARD THATCHER, 3rd BATTALION THE RIFLES, BRITISH ARMY “Well, it’s incredibly important for the British to be part of the VJTF brigade, that we fall under at the moment is a Turkish brigade, and we also have many other countries from NATO contributing to the deployment of the VJTF brigade, and bringing all of our experience, our TTPs [Tactics, Techniques and Procedures], the way that we conduct our training, it’s clearly seen as a positive for the brigade.” ###