The Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in honor of the Medal of Honor recipient, Lt. Michael P. Murphy at Camp Arifjan, May 30, 2021. The Murph Challenge consists of participants completing a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-up, 300 air squats, and another one mile run in as short of time as possible.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2021 19:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799315
|VIRIN:
|210530-A-NN634-2001
|PIN:
|210530
|Filename:
|DOD_108372716
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Arifjan hosts Memorial Day Murph Challenge, by SPC Elizabeth Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
