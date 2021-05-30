Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Arifjan hosts Memorial Day Murph Challenge

    KUWAIT

    05.30.2021

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth Hackbarth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in honor of the Medal of Honor recipient, Lt. Michael P. Murphy at Camp Arifjan, May 30, 2021. The Murph Challenge consists of participants completing a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-up, 300 air squats, and another one mile run in as short of time as possible.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.30.2021 19:42
    Location: KW

    Medal of Honor
    crossfit
    Camp Arifjan
    workout
    Lt. Murphy
    Murph Challenge

