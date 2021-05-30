Camp Arifjan hosts Memorial Day Murph Challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the Memorial Day Murph Challenge in honor of the Medal of Honor recipient, Lt. Michael P. Murphy at Camp Arifjan, May 30, 2021. The Murph Challenge consists of participants completing a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-up, 300 air squats, and another one mile run in as short of time as possible.