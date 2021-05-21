Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), U.S. Army National Guard, fuel Humvees drawn from the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, or MATES, at the Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico National Guard, Chaparral, N.M., May 21, 2021. The facility provides essential equipment and services to units during pre-deployment exercises on Fort Bliss, Texas and affiliated installations in New Mexico. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 18:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799311
|VIRIN:
|210521-Z-BA489-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108372621
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|DONA ANA RANGE COMPLEX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Got Wheels, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
