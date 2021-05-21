Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Got Wheels

    DONA ANA RANGE COMPLEX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN)

    Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), U.S. Army National Guard, fuel Humvees drawn from the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, or MATES, at the Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico National Guard, Chaparral, N.M., May 21, 2021. The facility provides essential equipment and services to units during pre-deployment exercises on Fort Bliss, Texas and affiliated installations in New Mexico. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 18:00
    Location: DONA ANA RANGE COMPLEX, US

