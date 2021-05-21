86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Got Wheels

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), U.S. Army National Guard, fuel Humvees drawn from the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, or MATES, at the Dona Ana Range Complex, New Mexico National Guard, Chaparral, N.M., May 21, 2021. The facility provides essential equipment and services to units during pre-deployment exercises on Fort Bliss, Texas and affiliated installations in New Mexico. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)