    107th Support Maintenance Company deployment send-off ceremony

    WI, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alice Ripberger 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    State leaders recognize the Soldiers and families of the 107th Support Maintenance Company, at a deployment send-off ceremony at Sparta Wis., May 29.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799300
    VIRIN: 210529-A-DA841-475
    Filename: DOD_108372567
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: WI, US

    #WIARNG

