State leaders recognize the Soldiers and families of the 107th Support Maintenance Company, at a deployment send-off ceremony at Sparta Wis., May 29.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799300
|VIRIN:
|210529-A-DA841-475
|Filename:
|DOD_108372567
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 107th Support Maintenance Company deployment send-off ceremony, by SGT Alice Ripberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
