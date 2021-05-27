Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Tests Wings of RQ – 11 Ravens

    CAMP MCGREGOR OPERATIONAL READINESS TRAINING COMPLEX, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (MTN)

    Soldiers of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) learn how to operate a small, unmanned aircraft system known as the RQ – 11 Raven at the Camp McGregor Operational Readiness Training Complex in New Mexico, May 27, 2021. The prospect of future careers in drone piloting, during and after military service, is attractive many of the Soldiers participating in this course. (U.S. Army video and musical arrangement by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 18:04
    Location: CAMP MCGREGOR OPERATIONAL READINESS TRAINING COMPLEX, NM, US

    This work, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Tests Wings of RQ – 11 Ravens, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

