    DEFENDER-Europe 21: Bosnia & Herzegovina

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.27.2021

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Alabama Army National Guard's 1-131 Aviation Regiment builds partnerships with Bosnian Armed Forces through joint training exercises during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Army National Guard footage provided by Sgt. Corey Griffin and Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799291
    VIRIN: 210527-Z-TT120-001
    Filename: DOD_108372472
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: TUZLA, BA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: Bosnia & Herzegovina, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama Army National Guard
    Aviation
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

