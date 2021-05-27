The Alabama Army National Guard's 1-131 Aviation Regiment builds partnerships with Bosnian Armed Forces through joint training exercises during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Army National Guard footage provided by Sgt. Corey Griffin and Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799291
|VIRIN:
|210527-Z-TT120-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108372472
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|TUZLA, BA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: Bosnia & Herzegovina, by SPC Jordan Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
