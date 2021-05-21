Royal Norwegian Navy Launches Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile May 21, 2021 during At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures.
|05.21.2021
|05.29.2021 10:19
|B-Roll
|799287
|210521-O-NO901-1123
|DOD_108372379
|00:00:21
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|2
