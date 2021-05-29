Each year from May to June, the Army actively promotes its over 200 military occupational specialties to qualified individuals exploring a career in the United States Army. Spc. William Laybourne, a military dog handler assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company/K9, Task Force Sinai, speaks on his daily duties and his experiences while serving in the Sinai.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799282
|VIRIN:
|210529-A-LK945-655
|PIN:
|210529
|Filename:
|DOD_108372365
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|SOUTH SINAI, EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dog Handler Speaks on his Experiences in the Sinai, by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT