    Dog Handler Speaks on his Experiences in the Sinai

    SOUTH SINAI, EGYPT

    05.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    Task Force Sinai

    Each year from May to June, the Army actively promotes its over 200 military occupational specialties to qualified individuals exploring a career in the United States Army. Spc. William Laybourne, a military dog handler assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company/K9, Task Force Sinai, speaks on his daily duties and his experiences while serving in the Sinai.

