    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton holds change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Navy Capt. Shelley Perkins relinquishes command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton to Capt. Sharon House during a change of command ceremony at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2021. NHCP is committed to train, deploy and deliver quality healthcare to service members, retirees and their family members aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado and Cpl. Fatima Villatoro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799276
    VIRIN: 210528-M-M0242-809
    Filename: DOD_108371904
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton holds change of command ceremony, by Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Sailors
    Marines
    Change of Command

