U.S. Navy Capt. Shelley Perkins relinquishes command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton to Capt. Sharon House during a change of command ceremony at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2021. NHCP is committed to train, deploy and deliver quality healthcare to service members, retirees and their family members aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado and Cpl. Fatima Villatoro.)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2021 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799276
|VIRIN:
|210528-M-M0242-809
|Filename:
|DOD_108371904
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton holds change of command ceremony, by Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
