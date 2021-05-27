Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Hamburger Day: The Aloha Burger

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Aspiras from the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade demonatsrates how to make his famous Aloha Burger at home. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 19:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799275
    VIRIN: 210527-A-RN631-028
    Filename: DOD_108371839
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Hamburger Day: The Aloha Burger, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade
    National Hamburger Day

