    A Civilian's Memorial Day Message

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Bobbie Swanlund, Executive Assistant of the Wyoming Veterans Commission at the Wyoming Military Department shares what Memorial Day means to her. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 18:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799273
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-KB070-0002
    Filename: DOD_108371678
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Civilian's Memorial Day Message, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Memorial Day
    National Guard
    Memorial Day 2021

