Top Defense Officials Hold Briefing on FY22 Defense Budget

Anne McAndrew, performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense (comptroller) and chief financial officer; and Navy Vice Adm. Ronald Boxall, director of Force Structure, Resources and Assessments for the Joint Staff, brief the news media on President Joe Biden’s fiscal 2022 defense budget, May 28, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 17:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|799267
|Filename:
|DOD_108371551
|Length:
|00:39:06
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
