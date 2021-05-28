Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 2021

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Morrison 

    National Guard Bureau

    Honoring the fallen this Memorial Day.

    "They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them."

    Poem by Robert Laurence Binyon, For the Fallen.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 17:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799261
    VIRIN: 210528-A-FH778-740
    Filename: DOD_108371513
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2021, by SFC Peter Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor
    Memorial Day
    National Guard
    Robert Laurence Binyon

