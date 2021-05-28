Memorial Day 2021

Honoring the fallen this Memorial Day.
"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them."
Poem by Robert Laurence Binyon, For the Fallen.
|05.28.2021
|05.28.2021 17:07
|PSA
|799261
|210528-A-FH778-740
|DOD_108371513
|00:00:36
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|0
|0
