Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Soldier's Memorial Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Master Sergeant David Vanderpool of the Wyoming Army National Guard shares what Memorial Day means to her this year.

    Memorial Day is a time to memorialize the military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Please take the time to remember the men and women who died while in the military service of our country. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799258
    VIRIN: 210524-Z-KB070-0003
    Filename: DOD_108371326
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Soldier's Memorial Day, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    memorial day
    defense
    goguard
    knowyourmil
    memorial day 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT