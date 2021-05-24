A Soldier's Memorial Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sergeant David Vanderpool of the Wyoming Army National Guard shares what Memorial Day means to her this year.



Memorial Day is a time to memorialize the military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Please take the time to remember the men and women who died while in the military service of our country. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)