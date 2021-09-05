Yes! The Army has divers

Vlore, Albania— U.S. Army divers from the 86th Army Dive Detachment cross trained with Albanian Navy divers May 6. 2021 and May 9, 2021, at Pasha Liman Naval Base near Vlore, Albania, as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercises now underway for the first time ever in Albania.
DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson, Underwater and Drone footage courtesy of 86th Army Dive Detachment)
|05.09.2021
|05.28.2021 16:24
|Video Productions
|799256
|210510-A-DQ632-0001
|DOD_108371208
|00:01:21
|VLORE, AL
|1
|1
