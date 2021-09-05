Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yes! The Army has divers

    VLORE, ALBANIA

    05.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Vlore, Albania— U.S. Army divers from the 86th Army Dive Detachment cross trained with Albanian Navy divers May 6. 2021 and May 9, 2021, at Pasha Liman Naval Base near Vlore, Albania, as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercises now underway for the first time ever in Albania.
    DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 27 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson, Underwater and Drone footage courtesy of 86th Army Dive Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799256
    VIRIN: 210510-A-DQ632-0001
    Filename: DOD_108371208
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: VLORE, AL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Yes! The Army has divers, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    USAEUR-AF

