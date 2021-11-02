JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS Tucson (SSN 770) successfully docks in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility's Dry Dock #3 on February 11, 2021. The shallow depth of Dry Dock #3 requires the use of buoyancy assist modules for Los Angeles-class submarines to have adequate clearance to enter or leave the dry dock.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799239
|VIRIN:
|210211-N-JJ085-9901
|Filename:
|DOD_108370929
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tucson (SSN 770) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
