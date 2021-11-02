Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tucson (SSN 770) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Video by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS Tucson (SSN 770) successfully docks in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility's Dry Dock #3 on February 11, 2021. The shallow depth of Dry Dock #3 requires the use of buoyancy assist modules for Los Angeles-class submarines to have adequate clearance to enter or leave the dry dock.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799239
    VIRIN: 210211-N-JJ085-9901
    Filename: DOD_108370929
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USS Tucson
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    USS Tucson (SSN 770)
    SSN 770
    PHNSY

