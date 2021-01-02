Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Topeka (SSN 754) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Amanda Urena 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS Topeka (SSN 754) and the caisson successfully dock in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility's Dry Dock #2. A double-docking requires precise coordination and flawless execution to ensure the safety of both vessels is maintained throughout the complex evolution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799237
    VIRIN: 210201-N-JJ085-9902
    Filename: DOD_108370927
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Topeka (SSN 754) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    USS Topeka
    SSN 754
    PHNSY
    USS Topeka (SSN 754)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT