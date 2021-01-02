JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – USS Topeka (SSN 754) and the caisson successfully dock in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility's Dry Dock #2. A double-docking requires precise coordination and flawless execution to ensure the safety of both vessels is maintained throughout the complex evolution.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799237
|VIRIN:
|210201-N-JJ085-9902
|Filename:
|DOD_108370927
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Topeka (SSN 754) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, by Amanda Urena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
