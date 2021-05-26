Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR conducts Road March to Hungary

    HUNGARY

    05.26.2021

    Video by William Lewis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive to the Slovakia and Hungary boarder during their 700 kilometer tactical road march to Saber Guardian on May 25-26. Saber Guardian is a multinational exercise in Hungary consisting of 17 NATO allies and partners and is part of U.S. Army Europe & Africa’s Defender 21 exercise. (U.S. Army Video by William D. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799232
    VIRIN: 210526-A-YB548-010
    Filename: DOD_108370902
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: HU

    TSAE
    2dCavalryRegiment
    StrongEurope
    SaberGuardian
    7ATC
    DefenderEurope

