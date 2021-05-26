U.S. Soldiers from the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive to the Slovakia and Hungary boarder during their 700 kilometer tactical road march to Saber Guardian on May 25-26. Saber Guardian is a multinational exercise in Hungary consisting of 17 NATO allies and partners and is part of U.S. Army Europe & Africa’s Defender 21 exercise. (U.S. Army Video by William D. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799232
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-YB548-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108370902
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR conducts Road March to Hungary, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
