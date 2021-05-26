2CR conducts Road March to Hungary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799232" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers from the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive to the Slovakia and Hungary boarder during their 700 kilometer tactical road march to Saber Guardian on May 25-26. Saber Guardian is a multinational exercise in Hungary consisting of 17 NATO allies and partners and is part of U.S. Army Europe & Africa’s Defender 21 exercise. (U.S. Army Video by William D. Lewis)