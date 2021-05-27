Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day 2021

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The Surgeon General of the Army, LTG R. Scott Dingle and MEDCOM Command Sergeant Major, CSM Diamond Hough, commemorates all of the Soldiers that have gone before us, on this Memorial Day 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 13:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 799225
    VIRIN: 210527-A-AM516-130
    Filename: DOD_108370841
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Memorial Day 2021, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memory
    Future
    Sacrifice
    Past
    Present
    memorial Day 2021

