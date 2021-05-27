Asian American History Month: Lt. Valerie Arnaez

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Lt. Valerie Arnaez, nurse, 3rd Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, thanks the Asian American Marines who came before her and speaks about her experience in the Navy, MCBH, May 27, 2021. Asian American History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of Asian Americans in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)