Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American History Month: Lt. Valerie Arnaez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Lt. Valerie Arnaez, nurse, 3rd Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, thanks the Asian American Marines who came before her and speaks about her experience in the Navy, MCBH, May 27, 2021. Asian American History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of Asian Americans in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799165
    VIRIN: 210527-M-SS016-1001
    Filename: DOD_108370780
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American History Month: Lt. Valerie Arnaez, by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prepare Today to Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT