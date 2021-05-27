U.S. Navy Lt. Valerie Arnaez, nurse, 3rd Medical Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, thanks the Asian American Marines who came before her and speaks about her experience in the Navy, MCBH, May 27, 2021. Asian American History Month is a time to celebrate and reflect on the achievements of Asian Americans in U.S. history. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett III)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799165
|VIRIN:
|210527-M-SS016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108370780
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asian American History Month: Lt. Valerie Arnaez, by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
