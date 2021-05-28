AZNG supports Gilbert food bank warehouse operations

Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped receive, organize, and disseminate pallets of food donations for distribution to Arizona residents at a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., May 28, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|05.28.2021
|05.28.2021 13:02
|B-Roll
|799059
|210528-Z-RC891-028
|DOD_108370585
|00:05:00
|GILBERT, AZ, US
