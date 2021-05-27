Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day observance at Otis Memorial Park

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The Otis Civilian Advisory Council joined together with the host units of Joint Base Cape Cod to hold a Memorial Day Observance here on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The annual event honored all who have died in military service for the United States, and in particular those with ties to the Joint Base Cape Cod community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 12:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 798572
    VIRIN: 210527-Z-CP771-802
    Filename: DOD_108369879
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day observance at Otis Memorial Park, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day observance at Otis Memorial Park

    Memorial Day
    Joint Base Cape Cod
    102nd IW
    Otis Memorial Park
    OCAC

