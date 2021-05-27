Memorial Day observance at Otis Memorial Park

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Otis Civilian Advisory Council joined together with the host units of Joint Base Cape Cod to hold a Memorial Day Observance here on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The annual event honored all who have died in military service for the United States, and in particular those with ties to the Joint Base Cape Cod community.