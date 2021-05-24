Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC Mental Health Month Message

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Victoria Ross 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    The 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, shares his thoughts and experiences with managing stressors, Arlington, Va, May 24, 2021. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps added his voice to the conversation in support of mental health awareness month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Victoria Ross and MSgt. James McCrohan)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 798289
    VIRIN: 210524-M-DX405-576
    Filename: DOD_108369545
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SMMC Mental Health Month Message, by Sgt Victoria Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    SMMC
    Mental Health Month
    19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    Troy E. Black

