Spanish Navy Sailor participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021

Spanish Navy Sailor Cabo Monica, assigned to the Spanish frigate Cristobal Colon, explains her role in Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (US Navy video by Lieutenant Commander Desiree Woodman)