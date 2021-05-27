Spanish Navy Sailor Cabo Monica, assigned to the Spanish frigate Cristobal Colon, explains her role in Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (US Navy video by Lieutenant Commander Desiree Woodman)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 09:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|796804
|VIRIN:
|210527-O-NO901-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108367916
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spanish Navy Sailor participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT