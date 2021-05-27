Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish Navy Sailor participates in At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    Spanish Navy Sailor Cabo Monica, assigned to the Spanish frigate Cristobal Colon, explains her role in Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (US Navy video by Lieutenant Commander Desiree Woodman)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 796804
    VIRIN: 210527-O-NO901-0003
    Filename: DOD_108367916
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Spanish Navy
    Stronger Together
    We are NATO
    Cristobal Colon
    Formidable Shield 2021

